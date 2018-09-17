Terra Cotta Sgraffito #2

Here’s a second set of sgraffito tiles from July 2018 – this time in terra cotta with the Velvet Jet Black underglaze.
I repeat my apology for the quality of these photos. I can’t seem to get good pictures of these tiles. They really do look better in person.
Wow, these definitely have a menacing feel, especially the bottom one.
These three look ready for Halloween.
Yes, I’ve thought so too, not sure how it is happening! Since I didn’t set out to do this. But I think they are almost mythological and I really like that about them, and I’d like to do more in this direction. I think they have emotion.
You do get that supernatural/mythological feel, I think, surprise to me as I didn’t do it on purpose, but I like it and I would do more like this. I like the mysteriousness of it.
Ominous. Fairy tale quality. (K)
I think you are going from strength to strength with these sgraffito tiles. The middle one makes me think of Wolverine and the bottom one makes me think of Nosferatu and is, therefore, my absolute favourite of these tiles so far.
Yes, they are, aren’t they? I am wondering at that, but not too much, since I really like it, and I feel it fits with how this particular process should look – dramatic and stark.
Thank you, I love how you connect them to sources of myth or mystery and it’s how I feel these are coming out and I don’t know why, but I’m liking it. The creating process for these is kind of intuitive for me at least and I am surprised at the results.
They definitely have emotion with a quiet intensity.
I think my mind just leaps to constructing or identifying characters and constructing narratives around them. I know you will understand what I mean.
Absolutely I do!