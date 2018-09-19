Avocados Among Other Things 6 Replies “Avocados Among Other Things”, Acrylics, 16″ x 16″, 2018. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Those are wonderful colors! Love it!
This painting makes me smile, I love the shapes and colors.
Wonderful. I love the trio of avocados.
Thank you. This painting started out with the rounded shapes that turned themselves into avocados (which I love to eat). I’m not big on still lifes but I liked making one in this backwards kind of way.
Thank you, it just started out being the round shapes and grew from there. I kept thinking I should add more to it but as I looked it over for a few days, I decided it was finished and not to mess it up with more detail.
Thank you. I like the combination too, and it was kind of happenstance how it occurred, I just fell into it.