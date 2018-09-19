Avocados Among Other Things

“Avocados Among Other Things”, Acrylics, 16″ x 16″, 2018.

 

Avocados Among Other Things 16 x 16 7-1803

    Thank you. This painting started out with the rounded shapes that turned themselves into avocados (which I love to eat). I’m not big on still lifes but I liked making one in this backwards kind of way.

    Thank you, it just started out being the round shapes and grew from there. I kept thinking I should add more to it but as I looked it over for a few days, I decided it was finished and not to mess it up with more detail.

