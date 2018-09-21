What Grew in My Garden 4 Replies “What Grew in My Garden”. Acrylics, 18″ x 18″, 2018. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
I really like the way the composition and colour choices really lead my eye to the case of flowers.
She looks so proud of her lovely garden.
Well, I hope she is proud, I like her flowers (remind me of my zinnias, kind of) and I think getting things to grow is always rewarding, despite deer, groundhogs, various bugs…it has always seemed like magic how a seed will turn into a plant and have flowers or fruit, since I was little.
Thank you. I love the way this one turned out. I hope next summer to do more gardening somehow (despite deer and groundhog and so on) and I guess this picture expresses that.