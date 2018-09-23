Transformed and More to Say Now

These paintings were first done back in March, 2018. I liked them fine, but as time went on, I felt they needed a little more…zing. So in August I gave them their chance. Here they are in the first stage…
And then, later.
Love the zing!
And zing they do! It is amazing just how transformative that richly black mark making is. It makes all of the colour seem much bolder and everything becomes more unified.