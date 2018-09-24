Secret Project Revealed: Day 1

If you follow my Art Diary, you may have noticed over the past couple of months the inclusion of snippets of what look like pen and ink drawings. I have described these tidbits as being part of a “secret project”. Now all can be revealed!
I have provided illustrations for a short story competition, September Slam 2018, at Fictive Dream, an online literary magazine specializing in short stories. The Slam will feature seven stories this week, one a day, and I did the illustration for each one.
I will write about my experiences in doing this project later on, but for now, let’s concentrate on the stories. Today’s story is It Seems Impossible It Could Ever Begin, by Helen McClory.
Here is the illustration. Look it over and then go and read the story! Did I capture something of the author’s work in my image?
Very cool, I love the detail of all of the happenings. Now I must go check out the story.
Helen McClory’s story is rich in detail and imagery and your image is equally rich and abundant. In addition to portraying many details of the story, it also gives an insight into the protagonist’s state of mind. The images for It Seems Impossible It Could Ever Begin were the first you sent and I was so excited when I saw them. Anyway, a choice had to be made and this is the one I chose. Thank you, Claudia!
Thank you. I enjoyed doing this one just for the reasons you said – there was so much visual imagery in the writing and many choices I could have made to illustrate, but as I read the story I realized I wanted to portray the many layers as they appeared to me – all mixed together and relying on each other.
Thank you, I’m going to write about the whole process later on and I really learned a lot.
Congratulations on being involved in such a wonderful project. I looked at your art work briefly, read the story it illustrates, and then came back to look at your illustration in more detail. I imagine I would have found it a tricky story to illustrate as it is so full of imagery and detail of scenes and selves. I, therefore, love what you did with it, all the layering of images, clashing, combining, morphing into each other. It is reminiscent of a mind map too.
Thank you. When I do the posts on the illustration process I will go into more detail but this was the first story I did and you are right – there is so much going on and so much choice, it was really difficult to come up with a plan until I hit upon this. I did another illustration as well that was relating to just one paragraph, but I could have kept right on going with this story, as it really had so much to offer for inspiration.