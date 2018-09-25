Secret Project Revealed: Day 2

Background: You’ve read about the secret project in my Art Diary…now, here’s what it’s all about.

I have provided illustrations for a short story competition, September Slam 2018, at Fictive Dream, an online literary magazine specializing in short stories. The Slam is featuring seven stories this week, September 24-30, one a day, and I did the illustration for each one. I’ll be writing some posts on my experiences in depicting these stories in a couple of weeks. Keep an eye out for them.

But for now, let’s read…

Today’s story is The Albatross, by Steve Carr.

Here is the illustration. Look it over and then go and read the story! Did I capture something of the author’s words in this image?

