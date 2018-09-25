Secret Project Revealed: Day 2

Background: You’ve read about the secret project in my Art Diary…now, here’s what it’s all about.

I have provided illustrations for a short story competition, September Slam 2018, at Fictive Dream, an online literary magazine specializing in short stories. The Slam is featuring seven stories this week, September 24-30, one a day, and I did the illustration for each one. I’ll be writing some posts on my experiences in depicting these stories in a couple of weeks. Keep an eye out for them.

But for now, let’s read…

Today’s story is The Albatross, by Steve Carr.

Here is the illustration. Look it over and then go and read the story! Did I capture something of the author’s words in this image?

Fictive Dream The Albatross 8-18 #2 text and flattened small

3 thoughts on “Secret Project Revealed: Day 2

  1. Laura Black

    What I really like about this image is the emphasis on the story’s protagonist. Standing in the foreground, and presented in white, he has a strong presence. There’s a sense that here we have a man with a burden.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    I had made a couple of versions of this portrait and this one includes a cut-out drawing of the man to contrast with the background rather than fade in – there is a lot of other detail in the picture and he needed to be the focus.

