Secret Project Revealed: Day 4

Background: You’ve read about the secret project in my Art Diary…now, here’s what it’s all about.
I have provided illustrations for a short story competition, September Slam 2018, at Fictive Dream, an online literary magazine specializing in short stories. The Slam is featuring seven stories this week, September 24-30, one a day, and I did the illustration for each one.
And…I’ll be writing some posts on my experiences in illustrating these stories later on. Keep an eye out for them. But right now, let’s read!
Today’s story is Dear Damien, by Dave Wakely.
Here is the illustration. Look it over and then go and read the story!
Can’t wait to learn more
Today’s September Slam story, Dear Damian, is a moving and gentle story in which an older man shares his wisdom. The reason I chose this image was for its charm. The garden setting is lovely and the characters are as touching here as they are in the text. Lovely.
I love your illustration Claudia…
Thank you. I loved this story as well for its air of looking back and passing on wisdom gained with humor and love. To me it was all about relationships and how they grow, and how they must be cultivated – like a garden.
Thank you!