Secret Project Revealed: Day 5

Background: You’ve read about the secret project in my Art Diary…now, here’s what it’s all about.

I have provided illustrations for a short story competition, September Slam 2018, at Fictive Dream, an online literary magazine specializing in short stories. The Slam is featuring seven stories this week, September 24-30, one a day, and I did the illustration for each one.

And…I’ll be writing some posts on my experiences in illustrating these stories later on, in a week or two, I think. Keep an eye out for them. But for now,let’s read!

Today’s story is On The Brussels Train, by Rachel Stevenson.

Here is the illustration. Look it over and then go and read the story! I wonder if you will think I’ve captured something of the author’s message in my drawing.

