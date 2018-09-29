Secret Project Revealed: Day 6

Background: You’ve read about the secret project in my Art Diary…now, here’s what it’s all about.
I have provided illustrations for a short story competition, September Slam 2018, at Fictive Dream, an online literary magazine specializing in short stories. The Slam is featuring seven stories this week, September 24-30, one a day, and I did the illustration for each one.
And…I’ll be writing some posts on my experiences in illustrating these stories later on. Keep an eye out for them.
Today’s story is Chemical Cosh, by Cath Bore.
Here is the illustration. Look it over and then go and read the story! What do you think?
I particularly love the gorgeous colours in this piece of artwork. Interestingly, the protagonist (and the reader) are not at the party for long before the story moves on, yet the opening line was a strong influence in the choosing of this illustration. Such a contrast to yesterday’s artwork which is devoid of people. Thank you, Claudia.
This is so fun to see the illustration than go pop over the story. You captured the feel of a gathering in this piece.
I enjoyed doing this party scene, and I thought the happy color scheme fit in with a festive event. It’s full of people and life, and I enjoyed creating characters to populate this vision the author set out in words.
It was fun. And took me back to lots of parties over the years, drawing all the people – because I think every party has the same cast of character types, no matter what kind of event or what age the folks are!
Thanks for doing this, Claudia. My eyes are drawn to the blackness of the windows, it makes me wonder what mysteries are going on outside…
