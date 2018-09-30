Secret Project Revealed: Day 7

Background: You’ve read about the secret project in my Art Diary…now, here’s what it’s all about.

I have provided illustrations for a short story competition, September Slam 2018, at Fictive Dream, an online literary magazine specializing in short stories. The Slam is featuring seven stories this week, September 24-30, one a day, and I did the illustration for each one.

This story is the last one for the September Slam 2018. Thank you to Fictive Dream Editor Laura Black for giving me this opportunity, and thank you to everyone who’s been following along. I am grateful.

I’ll be writing posts to describe the illustration process in a week or two – keep your eye out for them. But for now…let’s read.

Today’s story is Farewell to Europe, by Adam Kotlarczyk.

Here is the illustration. Look it over and then go and read the story!

Advertisements