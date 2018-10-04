Paint Brochure Embellishment: Biography Time

You’ve seen these paint brochure artworks before, so I’ll say no more, other than to tell you that this one was done in July, 2018.
Oh, wait, I guess I need to explain a little bit what I was thinking. I decided that each paint name was that of a person; I added their titles and gave them each an occupation. Now it will make sense to you, I hope.
Take a look. Here is the whole thing:
And here is the left side:
and the right side.
These are great! I love that the names were so suggestive of characters and personalities.