Secret Project: The Backstage Story – Part One

You’ve seen the published stories and their illustrations in the September Slam at Fictive Dream, an online magazine focusing on the short story. Now, in a series of posts, I travel through the project from my perspective as an artist, covering the creative process, physical and mental – from the tools I used to the way I approached the various stories.

Back in early part of summer 2018, Laura Black, editor of Fictive Dream, contacted me about providing the illustrations for an upcoming event at her online magazine. I had followed Fictive Dream for some time and one of my artworks had accompanied a story in January 2017.

The competition was prompt-based; all stories were to include this quote from writer, novelist, and publisher Nicholas Royle:

“I met him in a faded restaurant in a small, rainy town on the main line between Brussels and Paris. There were mirrors on the walls all around the room.”

After some discussions through email, here were the parameters we agreed on:

Each picture to include the text September Slam 2018, handwritten

7-10 illustrations needed, depending on the final number of stories

Drawings done in pen/ink on a color wash background

The images to be in a landscape orientation, sized at 1200 x 745 px.

All right. Sounds good. First step – to think about how big I wanted to make the actual drawings. Since my eyesight is not great for tiny details, I opted to make the physical images 12″ x 7.5″. But understand – I could have chosen any size, as long as it would fit the ratio of 1.6: 1, and I could get a scanned image from it large enough to work well on the computer.

I painted some backgrounds, using acrylics, on heavy paper meant for mixed media work. Over the course of the project, sometimes I used a pre-painted paper and other times I made ones especially for the scene.

I got a lot of new pens – Zebra Eco gel pens. Note: these pens do not give a waterproof result, but I love the flow of the ink and the ease of drawing with them. Since the physical images were not important and in fact would not ever be displayed, longevity did not matter. I went for the pen I liked to use the most. It had the advantage of being somewhat correctable – I could wipe out mistakes if I acted quickly, due to the plasticky surface of the acrylic-covered paper. Once the image was done, I could spray the picture with a matte varnish to seal it and preserve it from smudges.

In the final decision process, I offered Laura the choice between all pen vs. pen/collage – both on a background of color wash. I sent her these two images, based on the quote, for the final choice:

She opted to go for the pen-only choice, and she used both images on social media to promote the competition.

I also made one other non-story-specific image, in case I had some sort of disaster and an illustration was needed on short notice. This drawing was based on a photo I had taken in Allentown, PA.

At this point I was settled in my mind on several important things – the size of the drawings, the materials to be used, and the general look of the project as a whole. Next – start to work on illustrations for an actual story.

