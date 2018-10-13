Secret Project: The Backstage Story – Part Two

You’ve seen the published stories and their illustrations in the September Slam at Fictive Dream, an online magazine focusing on the short story. Now, in a series of posts, I travel through the project from my perspective as an artist, covering the creative process, physical and mental – from the tools I used to the way I approached the various stories. For other posts in this series, search under the term “September Slam”.

Now it was time to get down to some actual work. But wait – once I got started – some other questions had to be resolved, questions that arose with the first stories I received and worked on. In this post I’m going talk about several things (and I warn you, it’s a lot of talking and not a lot of pictures, but I promise you’ll understand a lot more about the illustration process for the September Slam when you are finished, yes, I do!)

how to decide what to draw

aspect ratios

the role and application of the digital fix-it process

Part I – What to Draw?

The first two stories Fictive Dream Editor Laura Black sent to me were It Seems Impossible It Could Ever Begin and Dear Damian. In our preparatory discussions Laura suggested that she would mark up the stories with the passages she felt were visually appealing and important to the story. I asked her to make an amendment – send me both unmarked and marked copies, I said. I wanted to read each story and have a clear idea of what images stood out to me before looking at it from her standpoint.

Laura said one of her prime considerations for the Slam artwork was “for the project to have an identity and for the Slam stories to be differentiated from the standard stories” featured in Fictive Dream.

In this way I was able to understand what Laura saw in the stories as well as being able to form my own ideas. This project obviously required me to be sensitive to what she wanted from the art, something I never think about when making my own pieces just for myself. In comparing our selections, we almost always chose the same passages as being illustration-worthy. It was very good for me to have confirmation of her thinking – I could set to work with confidence.

On my own, I decided to make more than one illustration for each story. I work best when I have not got everything riding on that one egg in the basket – I know this from past commission work. Laura could then select an image that would fit the story and fit the overall Slam look. I felt much more confidence working this way – the possibility of disappointment or rejection is lower with more options offered!

Here is what Laura said about Choosing the right image for each particular story: “I didn’t have any knowledge of how you would work and as the project progressed I became increasingly grateful that you offered multiple options per story. That said, the choice wasn’t always easy for me. So often I could have gone either way, but this was the fun part without doubt. ..But when it comes to how I made the choices, for each story I pretty much followed this procedure: I uploaded all your options and I’d try each image on the story. One day I’d try one image, the next I’d try another. I’d re-read the text with the images in mind. Eventually, I’d make my choice. Sometimes I’d change my mind and start again. Primarily, I was trying to choose the image that best encapsulated the theme of a piece.”

Part II – Aspect Ratios

All right. I looked over the two stories and I decided upon the content of my illustrations. (I will describe the specifics of particular stories/illustrations in a later post – for now I’m sticking with the general issues). As said in the first post, I was working with 1200 wide px x 750 px tall, and I had determined, using the aspect ratio (width to height, 1.6: 1) to go with drawings 12″ x 7.5″.

I got to work and produced these images:

If you compare them with the published images:

You notice the text is in a different place.

Laura said another of her aims for the artwork was “for the text, ‘September Slam 2018’ to be incorporated into the illustrations as part of the identity.”

What we hadn’t thought of was that while the main illustration had certain measurements, the thumbnail image that appeared on Fictive Dream’s main page was proportioned differently. Laura got in touch with WordPress, and the dimensions were set and could not be altered – 800 x 400, or an aspect ratio of 2:1. Any image in the thumbnail would be cropped if it did not meet the standard. So when I sent the illustrations to Laura, she found that the text was cut off in the thumbnails.

I did some calculations. To make things work for both main image and thumbnail, the width of the picture was fine, but the height was not. All the important information in the illustration needed to be in the middle section – nothing at the top or bottom edges. After doing some math, I calculated that the middle 5.5 inches was the “safe zone”.

All right. Complicating factors were:

in the meantime I’d received and worked on several other illustrations

I’d put the text outside the safe zone and worse, I’d lettered it right on the image.

Part III – I Fixed It! So There, Aspect Ratios!

At first I was afraid I might have to redraw quite a few images, and that filled me with trepidation – usually, my first attempt is my best attempt. Freshness is lost in copying over something I’ve already done. So I thought hard.

I use PhotoShop Elements 15 for all of my image processing and I am very familiar with it. I decided I could manage the changes digitally. I took the original images and copied plain areas of color to layer over the text. Luckily I was able to find compatible sections and blend them in by adjusting color and opacity.

I had composed the images with the text being an element in the composition, so moving it made the images off-balance to me, but no one else would think so, I felt. I copied the text and an area around it, and added it as a layer to the image. In this way I was able to move it around until I found a good spot for it. I kept two copies of the final image – one with the layers still active (just in case) and the flattened one to send to Laura. It worked!

I learned several things by taking this tangential path:

when making art to fit more than one viewing aspect – arrange the elements so that the important parts show and work well in all cases.

do not write the text directly on the image – in fact, leave yourself options for any items not part of the main image

don’t give up – you will find a way to make things work!

After the Slam, Laura sent me some comments which included this:

The Slam has a clear identity and the intricate pen and ink style is just right. I think the text is incorporated superbly. It catches the eye but never dominates the image, which I like.

I really appreciated that she said this – I very much wanted to do a good job and putting in the time and effort to get the text situation visible and visually appealing made me feel I had done good work for her and for her authors. Which is the whole point!

Next time – I’ll begin talking about and showing you the creation process for all the illustrations – reference materials, computer techniques, my own thoughts about the images I created. Thanks for reading!

Advertisements