Secret Project: The Backstage Story – Part Three

You’ve seen the published stories and their illustrations in the September Slam at Fictive Dream, an online magazine focusing on the short story. Now, in a series of posts, I travel through the project from my perspective as an artist, covering the creative process, physical and mental – from the tools I used to the way I approached the various stories. For other posts in this series, search under the term “September Slam”.

The first story I worked on was It Seems Impossible It Could Ever Begin, by Helen McClory. To me, the story was poetry, the wonder of many worlds, possibilities, and existences, operating simultaneously, maybe, or maybe not, but all of them living breathing entities that we as readers got just a glimpse of. I looked over the unmarked copy of the story, made my choices, and then looked at the copy marked-up by Fictive Dream Editor Laura Black. Our choices coincided because, well, I had marked almost every paragraph. The story was highly visual.

Drawing #1

But, choices had to be made. I drew two images. The first one concerns just one of the scenes:

“I met him in the ruins. It was a winter day, and the light was glinting low between the leafless trees.”

I used two photos of my own for references. Now, let me give you some background. I have almost no visual memory. I cannot hold an image in my mind and draw it. I usually can’t even describe it. Because…I don’t see it in my mind!

Therefore, I take photos, collect pictures from other sources, or make quick sketches, so as to have something to look at when I draw. I use only my own photos or sketches as references for my own artwork.

This project, though, required me to depict the thoughts of others, and they usually included places or scenes I have not seen. So, whenever possible, I drew on my own photos or sketches. And if not, I looked for other sources. You’ll see that in later stories and their illustrations.

I had just the right photos for this picture, though. I used two photos. The first one is of the Coplay Cement Kilns in Coplay, PA. These structures, from the 1890’s, were used in the production of Portland cement and are 90 feet high. I think they are beautiful.

The other image I used is from the Moravian Tile Works, Doylestown, PA. You may remember I make clay tiles and attend a festival on the grounds of this building each year; it’s part of a complex that is a noted historical site.

Here is the drawing I came up with. I painted a background especially for this piece – I liked the yellow sky in contrast with the dull blue of the buildings – it seemed otherworldly or out of normal time. It also fit the way I feel winter is – dull, often drear, but with a certain kind of pale light. As I said, the story was very visual, and the writing evoked many memories or imaginings for me that I could draw on in this illustration.

Drawing #2

The second drawing came out of nowhere for me. I was planning to illustrate another single paragraph, but I couldn’t get the idea out of my head of all these realities and possibilities mixing together. Quickly, I pulled out a pre-painted yellow paper and got to work. I started in the top left-hand corner and worked my way across and down the sheet, fitting in little drawings corresponding to various scenes in the story. I relied totally on the author’s words, translating them into not only drawings, but numbers and words. I liked the idea that this image expressed the vision of the story as a whole.

From the Editor:

Laura has very kindly written her thoughts as to how she chose artwork for each story for me to include in these posts; her comments appear below. I’d like to take this opportunity to say how much I enjoyed working with her. She was very thoughtful in her process, treated me with consideration and respect for my ideas and my work, and allowed me a lot of freedom. That meant a lot. This project extended over several months, and I finished the work feeling sorry that our association in this matter had to end.

All right. Here is what Laura said about how she, as the editor, chose the artwork for this story:

I ought to say at the outset that choosing between the options you provided was never easy. For each story I pretty much followed this procedure: I uploaded all your options and I’d try each image on the story. One day I’d try one image, the next I’d try another. I’d re-read the text with the images in mind. Eventually, I’d make my choice. Sometimes I’d change my mind and start again. More specifically, with the artwork for Helen McClory’s story this is how I arrived at the final choice: 1. The blue image: the higgeldy-piggeldy building with its turret gave the artwork a beautiful fairytale quality. I loved the blue and this could easily have been my choice. Here, however, the focus is on a couple. 2. The story is rich and abundant with details and the alternative, yellow image reflects this richness. Both artwork and story remind me of Renaissance paintings that are full of objects each symbolising something. Although the blue artwork could have easily been used, I felt the yellow image was a better match.

It offers a sense of possibilities for the protagonist; a sense of her past relationships; it is more peopled than the blue image and I felt this was important. On the point of the people, no one character is privileged over another which is right for this story, I think.

So that is how this story received its illustration. If you haven’t read it, take a look: It Seems Impossible It Could Ever Begin, by Helen McClory.

Advertisements