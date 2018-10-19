Art Diary 2018 – Week Ending October 19

Art Diary. A weekly wrap-up of art activities. For earlier posts, search under the category Art Diary.

Art Day. Today!

Sunday, October 14 – I took my pale canvas boards, 5″ x 7″, and spread them out on my table.

I plan to use these as background for some TV-time art, art I do while sitting on my sofa and watching television at night. I want to paint backgrounds and then draw on them with pen. Like this one from a couple of weeks ago:

The purpose of today’s activity was to put an initial coat of paint on the canvas boards. I bought very cheap ones from Blick, 25 for about $10 – but I think the quality is fine, but the gesso is slippery and paint can be kind of see-through. I’ll let these dry and then work on a more polished background look before I set to with my pens.

It’s a big mess right now but it will come out all right in the end, I promise you.



Monday, October 15 – My priority art project right now is that I want to finish the illustrations for my upcoming Minuscule story book – I am doing a pen and ink sketch for each little story.

I did some more work toward this goal today.

I usually make more than one drawing (I enjoy the Chinese brush/India ink combination; I like making these drawings; the upshot being I always seem to want to make just one more pass and see if I can get a better result…things are going to move slowly, I think!). The upside is, there are lots of leftovers I can use for other projects down the line.

Tuesday, October 16 – Another day of working on Minuscule illustrations.

My work table is a mess. I am using only one small section right now and the rest is serving as a landing place for future projects and other debris. I will clean it up when I finish the current project and then I’ll be able to see what I want to do next – until then – well, let’s just burrow in.

Wednesday, October 17 – In the morning I put more paint on the 5″ x 7″ canvas boards:

Here is a closer look:

Now I have a little dilemma. Some of these little paintings look nice to me just as they are, or with some augmentation.

Oh dear. I wanted to make nondescript yet appealing backgrounds so that I could draw on them. The drawings are intended to have nothing much to do with what the painted image looks like, if you know what I mean – I don’t want to see a person in my abstract image and then fill it out with pen, I want to see – nothing but a nice background – and draw birds or planets or slices of pizza on it. Does this make sense?

Even crazier because most of the time I am looking for the paint to tell me in which direction to go. I solved today’s issue by dividing the canvas boards into two groups (“looks like something” and “does not look like something”). So I’ll have some drawing-worthy backgrounds and I’ll think about the others for a while.

In the afternoon I did a couple more Minuscule illustrations. Oh dear, I made two for each story, and I like them both – but I’ll have to choose. later.

Today certainly is not a decision-making day!

Friday, October 19 – More Minuscule illustrations. I’m making good progress. I think I have about 12 more to do and the book will be finished. I can see that my skills have grown over this project and I’m finding it easier to achieve my hopes for each picture with a little more facility than when I started things up.

OK, that’s it for this week! Thank you for coming along with me.

