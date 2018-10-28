Secret Project: The Backstage Story – Part Six

You’ve seen the published stories and their illustrations in the September Slam at Fictive Dream, an online magazine focusing on the short story. Now, in a series of posts, I travel through the project from my perspective as an artist, covering the creative process, physical and mental – from the tools I used to the way I approached the various stories. For other posts in this series, search under the term “September Slam”.

The next story I worked on was “On the Brussels Train”, by Rachel Stevenson. This story is about loss, grief, and the acceptance (or not) of the loss. It seemed important to me to convey feelings of emptiness, confusion, and a certain disorientation in the midst of a world that is going on about its business and taking no notice.

Drawing #1

As always, Fictive Dream Editor Laura Black sent me the two copies, marked and unmarked. Once again, we each pinpointed the same passages for possible illustrations. This first drawing I made was derived from this sentence in the story:

He hasn’t heard the news. His mobile is on silent. He’s in a meeting. He’s lost his phone, the network is down, he’s in hospital with concussion and his ID is still on the train. He has amnesia and is wandering the streets, trying to remember where to go. He has used the attack to disappear and start a new life in Brazil.

I am unfamiliar with Brussels, so I turned to the internet for reference images. I found that the city has a resemblance to my own city, Philadelphia. Visitors often remark on how European our city appears, and I’ve never given it a thought – it looks like Philadelphia to me! – but I have many local street images to use as references. Here is an example (Chestnut Street at 18th):

I drew in the street scene directly on the multi-colored (painted in acrylics) background I chose from inventory. I left room for the figure of the man. I wanted him to stand out and be somewhat separate from the street, befitting the fact that his presence was a conjecture, a hope, and not a reality. I decided to draw him on white paper and superimpose him on the scene – I think it worked well for my aims. Here it is before text was added:

Now that we had determined that the text must fit into the middle of the image, I had adopted the practice of lettering “September Slam” on a separate piece of paper painted to coordinate or match the main image.

Using the layer function in PhotoShop Elements 15, I was able to move the lettering around to find the best spot. Then I softened edges, adjusted color, etc., until it fit well with the image. Here is the final version of this picture.

Drawing #2:

The second image was derived from this sentence in the story:

I had taken the train from the Gare du Nord through a rainscape of pylons, farmhouses, horses in fields, wheat and corn and poppies drooping in the drizzle. The sky was bruised, black and blue, the clouds as full of portent as they were of water.

This passage was very colorful and full of elements to depict. I made a background especially for this image, using acrylic inks and mixing the colors, especially for the sky, to get the right effect. (I feel I succeeded in giving the sky “bruised” effect – reader comments mentioned it, and that made me feel very good about how this worked out!)

I was clueless about the rest of the picture. I’ve been to France, one time, 35+ years ago, and I didn’t remember anything about the countryside. I did not know what the author meant by “pylons” as they appeared in France, and I needed an idea of what a train looked like. And I’ve seen poppies in gardens here in the US, but they do not grow wild – is it a different flower in France?

Once again I turned to the internet and researched all these topics. This process took some time, more than probably any other image I did. I had to build up this picture from a combination of sources and preliminary sketches.

In the end I enjoyed the challenge of creating a fictional landscape. I felt the vastness of the scale emphasized the lost feeling grief had created. I gave Laura two choices as to text position; she chose the second image, which was one that was published.

From the Editor:

Here’s what Laura Black said about her thought process in choosing the image for the story:

I remember making the final choice for On The Brussels Train relatively easily. This story is about grief and being unable to manage the loss of a partner. The protagonist has become an empty shell of a person. I chose the image of the countryside for these reasons: 1. I felt the absence of people in the artwork reflected the emptiness in the protagonist’s heart. 2. For me the colours you chose absolutely reflected the tone of the writing. As one of your readers so cleverly observed last week, the colours are the colours of bruising. 3. There’s a stillness in the piece that I really like. And is a wonderful representation of the countryside especially with the pylons and the fields of wheat. 4. You offered two countryside options, each one with the ‘September Slam 2018’ in different locations. I found the option where the texts sits in the sky gently following the curve of the pylon line more visible. By the time…you’ll know that I’m a fan of the cut out…The alternative image was lovely for its colours and movement but I thought the woman’s state of mind a more important aspect than an image of her deceased love.

So that is how this story received its illustration. If you haven’t read it, take a look:

On the Brussels Train, by Rachel Stevenson.

Advertisements