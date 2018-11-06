Talking Postcards #1

4 Replies

Talking, but who is listening?

Postcard 6-18 You probably said06

Mail art postcard, June, 2018.

 

4 thoughts on “Talking Postcards #1

  1. Judith

    I love this! As a little girl, I collected postcards. Oh, how I would have loved one of your talking cards! I can’t tell you how happy this makes me. I absolutely adore it!

