Secret Project: The Backstage Story – Part Nine

You’ve seen the published stories and their illustrations in the September Slam at Fictive Dream, an online magazine focusing on the short story. Now, in a series of posts, I travel through the project from my perspective as an artist, covering the creative process, physical and mental – from the tools I used to the way I approached the various stories. For other posts in this series, search under the term “September Slam”.

The next story I worked on was Chemical Cosh, by Cath Bore. This story involves an encounter at a party that makes an indelible impression on the narrator. It’s a very sensory story, with many images and smells and tastes; to me, the story occurred almost as a series of moments, each with a highly-detailed and fully formed existence on its own. There were many things I could have illustrated, but there was only one that to me exemplified the whole story. Both Fictive Dream Editor Laura Black and I picked out the same passage for illustration. This was the only story where I made just one drawing, where we both felt so strongly it was the right way to depict the story.

At the beginning of the story, the party that begins the encounter is described:

“The party is full of laughter and chatter and elbows and jostling. A friend of a friend of a neighbour has moved into a flat four roads up from mine, and all are welcome. Open bottles of wine and craft ale, and party nibbles from the frozen food shop on the high street are laid out on a table covered with torn lengths of kitchen paper.”

I had a vivid impression of the scene in my mind – I’ve been to many gatherings that reminded me of this event. Between the quote and the memories I knew what I wanted to draw, but once again, I needed some visual references for the people – it’s a young crowd and I wanted to make sure of getting clothing and hair details correct. Once again Google images came in handy – I searched under the term “young people at a party”, and after eliminating a few toddler birthday bashes, I had a good idea of who was attending the party in Chemical Cosh.

I painted a bright orangey background to evoke a warm crowded party mood, adding a bit of black spatter – I think a little spatter adds a sense of motion and excitement to a drawing. Then I filled in the occupants. After the people were done, I drew the room around them. Here’s the image I came up with:

I figured that if Laura didn’t like it, I could draw another party scene with a different focus or angle. Luckily, she was happy with this first attempt.

From the Editor:

Here’s what Laura Black said about her thought process in choosing the image for the story:

We both agreed that there wasn’t a better influence for an illustration that the opening paragraph. This is a story rich in vocabulary and after the opening scene at the party, it all takes place inside the protagonist’s head. Your image perfectly encapsulates the first line. ‘The party of full of laughter and chatter and elbows and jostling.’ The colours are of food and wine and heat. I love the figure on the right with his shades and check shorts. Perfect.

So that is how this story received its illustration. If you haven’t read it, take a look:

Chemical Cosh, by Cath Bore.

Advertisements