Argyle Sweater Lady

I drew this quick little sketch on a paint card. No reason, I was just drawing. I kept it and I show it to you because about 25 years ago I had very soft wool sweater, bright argyle pattern on a black background. I wonder if my memory was guiding me here. I remember that sweater fondly and if I had it today, I would wear it.

This lady is thinking in colors. See the thoughts above her head? Maybe she is considering what a nice sweater this one really is…?

Lady in argyle sweater 9-18 pen and ink paint card01

