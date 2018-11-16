Black and Orange

Here are some recent sgraffito tiles. I try and I try but I never get photos of sgraffito tiles that do them justice. But I think you can get the idea of what they look like.

For info on the technique, look here. You’ll get the whole story on how to do this kind of work.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I love doing them, the process is very intuitive and free. And then I think the result is unlike anything else I do, very mysterious and dark.

