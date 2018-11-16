Black and Orange

Here are some recent sgraffito tiles. I try and I try but I never get photos of sgraffito tiles that do them justice. But I think you can get the idea of what they look like.
For info on the technique, look here. You’ll get the whole story on how to do this kind of work.
Oh I do like these. I think the movement and dynamism is accentuated by the monochrome of sgraffito.
Full of magic and stories.
Yes, somehow these come out very dark and fairy tale like, I think. I like that.
Thank you. I love doing them, the process is very intuitive and free. And then I think the result is unlike anything else I do, very mysterious and dark.
I love the snapshot sense of movement in each of these.
Thank you. I think the technique by which they are made facilitates that – you have to work fluidly and with no hesitation.
I love primitive looking art like this!