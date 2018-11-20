You’ve seen these on the Art Diary but – they wanted their own moment. So here they are – three art pieces that I pulled out of history aka lost in a drawer or waiting patiently at my husband’s office sort of behind the desk – and re-worked them.

Or maybe I’ve already shown them. Well, in that case you get to see them twice.

I enjoyed it and I’ll do it again. Was that a promise, an anticipation, or a threat? I guess it depends on your perspective. I hope these images like their updo’s.

