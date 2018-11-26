Talking Postcards #5

Now the boat is talking – telling us its name? Can you believe it? And can you believe someone named a boat The Pout? Believe it.
Advertisements
Now the boat is talking – telling us its name? Can you believe it? And can you believe someone named a boat The Pout? Believe it.
I love this art, Claudia. I can transform the shapes into several paintings.
Perhaps it was meant to be The Punt and the sign-writer was hard of hearing?
Now this could be very true. And the boat’s owners had poor sight and never noticed the mistake. Now who suffers? Once again, the poor boat takes it for the team. Maybe the Pout has a right to its name by now. I am feeling even more sympathy as the story goes on. Oh dear.
Thank you. This kind of art-making is just plain fun, nothing but fun, because there is no plan and a lot of kind of funny things always come out of it!