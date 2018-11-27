A Book With Illustrations

You may know that I have another blog, Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That? – or if you didn’t, well, now you do! I also create print books containing my poetry. I’ve done quite a few in the past several years because…I like to write, and I like seeing my work in print. (The volumes are all available on Amazon, if you want to take a look.)

All right. What’s my point? Well, I’ve just published a book that’s a little different. It’s called Minuscule, and it contains very short stories followed by a summing-up haiku/shadorma/tanka. And…it is illustrated, which is why I am telling you about it here.

As a little background, I started writing the stories from a prompt about two years ago – it was Halloween time, and the idea was to write a horror story in two sentences. Well, I did, and though I didn’t send it in to the site that issued the prompt (writing it being enough for me), I kind of got hooked on the 2-sentence format. The poetry addition was my idea and then, when I has gathered a collection of the stories, I went further and decided to give them pictures.

Here are a couple of examples – this lady…

…and this blob…

I think that I will post some of the images sometime down the line, but I don’t plan to post each story/poem/image as it appears in the book. I will let the book be the definitive source of my Minuscule moments. If you are interested, the book is available on Amazon right here.

