Three Paintings and They Speak

I can't remember if I have shown these before or not. If I did, well, here they are again…

You caught me a little off guard

Try and focus please

It's all going to come out
I adore these! The colors are so much fun.
Thank you. I like making them because there is no restriction on what goes in them, colors, etc., and they are small and quick.
Haha, I don’t remember seeing these, but they are certainly worth another view.