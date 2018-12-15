We Are Not Twins

…but we were born at the same time.
OK, it’s a little bit of too much to call a clay statue “born” but they’ve been together since they were formed from the same clay slab, and they did come through two firings together. Enough said.
Two clay figurines, low-fire white clay, Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06, about 15″ tall – October, 2018.
these two go together, I hope they don’t get split up.
Actually they did leave home together but didn’t go far- they now belong to my neighbors. I just saw them yesterday in their new home!
Delightfully lovely Claudia!
I think there is a connection between pieces that are created at the same time or form part of a series. I think spotting those similarities and differences adds interest.
Yes. There is definitely a common bond among items made at the same time and they reflect moods, etc.