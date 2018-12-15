We Are Not Twins

5 Replies

…but we were born at the same time.

OK, it’s a little bit of too much to call a clay statue “born” but they’ve been together since they were formed from the same clay slab, and they did come through two firings together. Enough said.

Two clay figurines, low-fire white clay, Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06, about 15″ tall – October, 2018.

5 thoughts on "We Are Not Twins

  Laura (PA Pict)

    I think there is a connection between pieces that are created at the same time or form part of a series. I think spotting those similarities and differences adds interest.

