Leftovers Part 1

I have a box full of leftovers from the illustrations I did for my Minuscule book (poetry and short story combinations). If you are familiar with my poetry blog you have read some of the pieces in the book but seen them with other pieces of my artwork illustrating them online.
You’ll have to get the book to get the real effect (here is it at Amazon.) But I took the leftovers (I often drew several pictures to get the one I wanted) and plan to use them in collage projects. The original illustrations are all done in India ink, no color. Here in this series I show some pieces that I colored in with markers.
Group Number One!
What a great wee collection. I especially like the effect you have created of the water the figure is partially submerged in. The character herself reminds me a bit of the silent movie star Theda Bara.
I added the book to my Amazon wish list! Looks great.
Thank you. It was fun to do and putting it together was easier than I thought ( once I figured out how to use the Publisher program).
Thank you. I got that idea of the water’s depiction from a book I once read on how to do mosaics (back when I was doing…mosaics!) It showed how medieval artists depicted the idea of a person being underwater by running bands of water tiles over the figure, suggesting immersion (in the medieval case, baptism). I love the idea and find it really effective. I also love the Theda Bara idea…
It looks as though the panels are telling a story. Perhaps about discovering a surprise friend while in dismay.
I like this idea. I didn’t think of these pictures going together – I just lay them on the scanner in a random assortment but now…this is giving me a whole new way to look at my collection.