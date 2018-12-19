Leftovers Part 2

I have a box full of leftovers from the illustrations I did for my Minuscule book (poetry and short story combinations). If you are familiar with my poetry blog you have read some of the pieces in the book but seen them with other pieces of my artwork illustrating them online.

You’ll have to get the book to get the real effect (here is it at Amazon.) But I took the leftovers (I often drew several pictures to get the one I wanted) and plan to use them in collage projects. The original illustrations are all done in India ink, no color. Here in this series I show some pieces that I colored in with markers.

Group Number Two.

Ink drawings with coloring in markers 10-18 (2)

