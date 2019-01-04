“Sketch” is Maybe A Fancy Word for What I Am Doing Here

Here are a couple of TV time doodle/drawing/sketch/my hands can’t be still, from December, 2018.

The first one is a blind-contour drawing of my husband sitting slouched in his chair. When I showed him this sketch, he said, My nose does not look like that. He is right, and neither does his hair, but I have got down his posture just perfectly. Just saying.

This next sketch started off as a tiny study for a series of landscape-like paintings I want to do but for now exist only in a lot of small drawings mostly done on scrap paper (like this one). Somehow it turned itself into an odd piece of furniture in an odd room…

The moral of this story is: No reason not to draw wherever and whenever you are. Get that pen out and get it traveling on paper!

