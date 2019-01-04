“Sketch” is Maybe A Fancy Word for What I Am Doing Here

Here are a couple of TV time doodle/drawing/sketch/my hands can’t be still, from December, 2018.
The first one is a blind-contour drawing of my husband sitting slouched in his chair. When I showed him this sketch, he said, My nose does not look like that. He is right, and neither does his hair, but I have got down his posture just perfectly. Just saying.
This next sketch started off as a tiny study for a series of landscape-like paintings I want to do but for now exist only in a lot of small drawings mostly done on scrap paper (like this one). Somehow it turned itself into an odd piece of furniture in an odd room…
The moral of this story is: No reason not to draw wherever and whenever you are. Get that pen out and get it traveling on paper!
Advertisements
Now, that top sketch is just what I mean about your excellent skilful drawing. You have captured a moment, an expression of casual relaxation in a few strokes. Most expertly done. 😊
Thank you. You know, I have had a lot of success with blind contour drawing (that’s what this top one is). The process seems to somehow make the connection between eye and hand very strong, with no thoughts or judgements in between to get in the way of depicting something. I don’t understand why it works this way but I think for me it stops me from editing as I draw (which can happen even before a line is put on paper – you say, oh no, that will look bad if I do that, and so you don’t, before you even try). I hope to do more of this kind of work this year.
Both full of interest…my granddaughter and I do blind contour portraits of each other and double over laughing at the end, great fun.
You know, I find I do better work when I don’t look at it. I’m wondering what that means!
I love the wonky shelving unit. I imagine it being in a very interesting, eclectic room. The drawing of your husband is great. I can totally see the slumped relaxation in the pose. I never would have guessed it was blind contour.
This is great stuff.
Thank you!
Thank you. I think I do better drawing when I pay little attention than when I really work at it. There is a lesson there, I think!
The New Yorker is full of this kind of art.