We Are Baby Cylinder People

Small clay cylinder people from October, 2018. They are about 4″ tall, more or less, and made from terracotta or white lowfire clay, fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes.
Adorable! They might be small but they still pack a punch.
♥♥♥
Thank you. I like making them. Their shape is easy to form, does not have to be man or woman, and lots of places to decorate but they also get a nice big face, and I like making their faces the best, I think.
Thank you!