The Landscape I See and Repeat

Here is some TV time art.

I’ve been repeating these little landscapes for some time, drawing them on scrap paper or register receipts or even in a tiny sketchbook that I bought for some purpose I no longer remember.

They are doodles, or maybe they are rehearsals for some larger work that will emerge someday, or maybe they are just themselves.

In any case, my rules for these little guys seem to be limited to only a couple of guidelines:

Portrait orientation. Kind of funny, isn’t it, because I’m drawing landscapes...

Landscape as the subject. Kind of funny because I’m drawing in portrait orientation…

All right, thanks for letting me have my little joke. Take a look at the art and forget the commentary.

And I wonder how many more of these little drawings I have in me?







