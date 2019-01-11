Practice Drawing, I Asked Myself to

The title of this post is how today’s activity might be listed on a folder in my mental filing cabinet. Last year, I had an entry on my list of things to do in 2018 that concerned making a regular time for drawing. Sort of like the Marathon idea for my writing, the regular practice I have been doing weekly since the beginning of 2017.

Didn’t happen. I did do a lot of drawing during the year – you may remember the illustrations for Fictive Dream’s September Slam?

Or the illustrations for my two-line short story book, Minuscule?

Different things for a different year in 2019, I resolved! I want to spend some time, even an hour, in a designated drawing time each week. Though I’m not going to the same level of formality as for my Marathons right now, I want to make an appointment and meet it.

Today was the day I started to make good on this promise to myself. I dug out my pens and my sketch book. I wanted to go away from my house to do this drawing but the outside temperature was about 28 degrees F and blustery. Too cold for outdoors. So – I went to the Glenside Library and after picking up my books, I settled at a table in the reading area.

I will show you the results. But – I want to say – this is practice. I just want to pick up the pen and draw. This sketchbook is for scrawling away at the pages and for putting some miles on my pens.

I enjoyed myself, I will say that. How relaxing it was to focus on just…drawing. As a note, today I drew in the blind contour manner. I love how it feels to draw this way and I also like the results a lot.

Legs under a table.

This man was at the checkout desk.

This man was reading near me.

This guy was working on his computer. Until later, when he got into a conversation with an acquaintance about recent car troubles. Oh dear.

This is the view of the library I had from where I was sitting. You can see the effects of the blind contour method here very clearly. Those chairs are the same size in real life.

A man reading. When he left, I noticed the binder he had been studying was entitled “What to Say to Sellers”. No idea what that could mean, but it brings up a lot of ideas…

Shelves of large-print fiction very near to my location.

