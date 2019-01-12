Creatures Caught in the Act

I made a lot of clay tiles back in the fall of 2018. Now I’m getting around to showing them to you, a few at a time. Here are a couple of creatures.

Commercially-made terracotta tiles, colored with Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06.

Eating lunch.
Snarling. Though without a lot of enthusiasm for it.
    I am thinking with those blunt teeth he is herbivorous, thank goodness, because I sold this tile already and I would hate to think I’ve unleashed him on unsuspecting people !(all will be ok as long as they don’t let him near the houseplants).

    Thank you. Clay is so much fun and requires nothing more than patience and willing to take on some trial and error – and it’s great when kids are exposed to it young and have the chance to find out about it. I did not start doing clay until I was about 40 and I am really glad I found it. Better late than never!

