More Stories in Clay

Every clay tile I make tells a story, though I don’t have one in mind when I start out. I just make the tiles. What they say is up to them. And to you.
Yes, sounds very airy, but it’s true. No matter what I am thinking as I make the image, once it gets out into the world, it has its own reality. Each viewer decides what to see in it. I like that.
Here are some more tiles made in fall 2018. Commercially made terracotta tiles, colored with Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06.
Outstanding, Claudia. I scan the WordPress topics each morning. I’m always pleases to see you’ve been here ahead of me. Your posts caused me to quiz my youngest daughter about her experience with Eva Bopp who did what you do. She and her sisters spent time with that lady. That was 40 years ago and she still talks about it.
Of course they are finally finding their wings…(K)
Both images make me think of people who have decided to transcend their earth-bound lives and are sprouting wings.
Thank you, this makes my day. I really enjoy all the things I am doing and I love writing about them. I have met so many people through the blogs and it really encourages me. I think it’s great about that memory – that it has lasted this long. Art does make an impression and sharing is part of what being an artist is, I think.
Maybe that is it. I hope so, I want to be expressing more hope and optimism, and I personally think being able to fly would be just the best thing ever.
I like this idea, and I wish it were me. I would love to be able to fly. Not an angel. Fly, right here on earth, in this life!