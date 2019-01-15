More Stories in Clay

Every clay tile I make tells a story, though I don’t have one in mind when I start out. I just make the tiles. What they say is up to them. And to you.

Yes, sounds very airy, but it’s true. No matter what I am thinking as I make the image, once it gets out into the world, it has its own reality. Each viewer decides what to see in it. I like that.

Here are some more tiles made in fall 2018. Commercially made terracotta tiles, colored with Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06.

Bird lady.

Lingering fingers.

Advertisements