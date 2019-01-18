Going My Way

Some are going one way and others are not. No judgments. These guys are headed in the same direction, but to what destination each one aspires, the observer will have to wait and see.
Clay tiles, commercially made, colored with Velvet underglazes at cone 06, fall 2018.
The Jigsaw People are all over the place. They’ve tumbled out of the box and need to find their place.
I think they will. So far, so good, if we are patient!
Yes. Like naming cats. You have to wait for them to tell you their name(s).
These are wonderful, Claudia! Weird and wonderful little folk, busy and bustling along with determination and purpose. Phew, I feel quite exhausted just contemplating what they’re up to.
Loving these wild fellows!
I like them too, and I like the technique I borrowed from ink, that of painting around the figure instead of outlining it and filling in (though I do some of that too). Very freeing.
Thank you, I know what you mean, such determination is like a force of nature!
Yes, exactly. They decide, not me!
For some reason they remind me of those old lyrics, “she’s come undone”. Coming undone is not always a bad thing…(K)
These are all very jolly. I like that they are all clearly human or humanoid figures but their shapes make them uniquely wonky.