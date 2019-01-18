Going My Way

10 Replies

Some are going one way and others are not. No judgments. These guys are headed in the same direction, but to what destination each one aspires, the observer will have to wait and see.

Clay tiles, commercially made, colored with Velvet underglazes at cone 06, fall 2018.

Advertisements

10 thoughts on “Going My Way

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    I like them too, and I like the technique I borrowed from ink, that of painting around the figure instead of outlining it and filling in (though I do some of that too). Very freeing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s