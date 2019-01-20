Birds and What They Do

I like to portray birds. Because…
I like to watch birds in real life, in a casual kind of way – not to figure out a species or a type – I just like watching any kind of bird as it moves around our world.
Here are some bird tiles. The idea of being a bird has occurred to me and I wish I could figure out how to try it sometime. So far art is as far as I have gotten.
Commercially-made clay tiles, colored with Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06, fall, 2018.
These are beautiful. I love birds. My friends and I are taking another trip to the Texas coast for a bird watch. I also find it relaxing to watch and listen to birds on my daily walks.
A spectacular group of birds!
I like your birds. I set out to make a choice, which was my favorite. But I can’t. The one with the fish brought back a memory of when wife and I were younger and pedaled a bicycle for two. We were always within a foot of each other, so we didn’t talk loud. Early one morning we startled a blue heron who was fishing in a roadside stream. He took flight, croaking like a frog. A baird call in reverse?
These are all fabulous and I understand your love of birds and why they appear so often in your artwork. I love seeing birds bobbing around in my backyard and out in the wild. I have enjoyed learning about new birds since moving to this new country. I use the Cornell Lab app on my phone. I think my favourite tile in this set is the flamboyant orange lady bird. It makes me think of a phoenix and I also like the anthropomorphism as I too would love to have the ability to fly. I like the wee cat in the corner too.