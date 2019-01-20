Birds and What They Do

I like to portray birds. Because…

I like to watch birds in real life, in a casual kind of way – not to figure out a species or a type – I just like watching any kind of bird as it moves around our world.

Here are some bird tiles. The idea of being a bird has occurred to me and I wish I could figure out how to try it sometime. So far art is as far as I have gotten.

Commercially-made clay tiles, colored with Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06, fall, 2018.









