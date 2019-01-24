Long-Drawn-Out People Plus – Part 1

Back in October or so I did a big sofa-art TV-watching binge that involved a three-fold paint brochure. I realize I never gave this creation its moment. So, here it comes.

I drew each person’s body parts according to the paint name. In the spaces that didn’t follow all the way through, I went with the paint name inspiration.

Here’s a green section.

I love these brochures. I wonder if the paint store has got some updated ones for me to work on?

