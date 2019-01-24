Long-Drawn-Out People Plus – Part 1

Back in October or so I did a big sofa-art TV-watching binge that involved a three-fold paint brochure. I realize I never gave this creation its moment. So, here it comes.
I drew each person’s body parts according to the paint name. In the spaces that didn’t follow all the way through, I went with the paint name inspiration.
Here’s a green section.
I love these brochures. I wonder if the paint store has got some updated ones for me to work on?
Is it just me? I can’t see anything!
OOps. I think I fixed it. That new editor confuses me. !!!
I too can not see the art….
I hope it’s working now? I can see it on my computer. It’s that new editor, I think it is jinxing me.
I’ll try again
These are always such fun.
I see the art, so think you got it fixed!
Thank you. Somehow the image stopped being in the post (I think?) Who knows? I put it back and I’m glad it’s sticking around.
Thank you. It’s the ideal low-thought / high enjoyment project.
Like those flip books–fun! (K)