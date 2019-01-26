Long-Drawn-Out People Plus – Part 2

Back in October or so I did a big sofa-art TV-watching binge that involved a three-fold paint brochure. I realize I never gave this creation its moment. So, here it comes.
I drew each person’s body parts according to the paint name. In the spaces that didn’t follow all the way through, I went with the paint name inspiration.
Here’s a sort of tan and yellow and neutral section.
All so much fun. I just picked up a handful paint sample cards yesterday for creating.
These are really cool! I love the pets you added too!
Oh good. I can’t wait to see what you do with them.
Thank you. I highly recommend this activity for calming and focusing, it’s so much fun to let the paint names decide the art. As for the pets, I thought of a dog and cat right away when I saw the paint titles.