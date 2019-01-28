Long-Drawn-Out People Plus – Part 3

Here is the last page of that sofa art paint brochure drawing project.
If you wonder why I call it sofa art, well, it’s because I drew these images while sitting on my sofa in the evening, half-watching a TV show.
Here are some red-oriented people. And a few accessories. Check the paint names for my inspiration as to what to draw.
Advertisements
a funny group…by the way Claudia, I posted my dogs and chairs today.
I went and looked for them. I am floored with admiration. I love them, just love them, and I’m not a dog lover, I just think you’ve really captured so much personality in each one. Fantastic.
Thank you Claudia…I always thought the chairs were suited well with each dog.
That jester needs to be a clay figure. (K)
I see you are never idle! Nice use of your TV watching time on the sofa!
These are always such fun. I confess that the placement of the lighthouse made me chortle for Freudian reasons.