Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “Bullseye”, by Meg Pokrass. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
Cool art, now I’ll go read the story!
I thought this the perfect image for Bullseye by Meg Pokrass. The characters occupy the same space but are separate, and as the image show, blind to each other. Thank you, Claudia.
Well that’s a story to stop your heart from beating. The illustration captures the ominous sorrow. (K)
The art work captures that sense of two separate entities, together but apart, and a shared history of sadness.
Thank you. This is what I was hoping for, to convey.
Thank you. This story made me sad, and I hoped to convey the disconnect these people were caught in.
Thank you, and that’s what I wanted to convey – a sense of paralellism, and that in this situation, it is not a good thing.