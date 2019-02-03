Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “Blue-Lustred”, by Adam Lock. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
Blue-lustred refers to a steak that’s underdone, almost raw, in fact and I think this illustration perfectly communicates the violence in this story. It remains among my favourite of the illustrations.
A good representation of the dark nature of story, Claudia.
Thank you. I really wanted to use deep colors and some drama for this story.
Yes, me too. I love the colors and the combination together, too.