Flash Fiction and Paint and Color and Ink and Paper – 2/4/19

Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.

Today’s story is “Kiko”, by Eduardo del Rio. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.

Here is the image, with the banner:

image 14 fictive dream 12-10-18 2019 small3

 

and on its own.

image 14 fictive dream 12-10-18 20197

 

3 thoughts on “Flash Fiction and Paint and Color and Ink and Paper – 2/4/19

  3. Laura (PA Pict)

    Before reading the story, I saw your art work as a map, an island in a bright blue sea. Upon reading the story, I see the relationship between your artwork and the islands that feature as settings for the biography but also the idea of the central subject as someone who has become an island in their own life, an exile, separated from family.

