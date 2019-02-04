Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “Kiko”, by Eduardo del Rio. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
After reading the story, for me, your art reflects the islands from which the writer and Kiko came from.
Thank you, yes, that is what I was hoping. That people would see warm climates and ocean! I do love the colors of this one, too.
Before reading the story, I saw your art work as a map, an island in a bright blue sea. Upon reading the story, I see the relationship between your artwork and the islands that feature as settings for the biography but also the idea of the central subject as someone who has become an island in their own life, an exile, separated from family.