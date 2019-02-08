Flash Fiction and Paint and Color and Ink and Paper – 2/8/19

Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.

Today’s story is “Bear”, by Barbara Lovic. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.

Here is the image, with the banner:

image 55 fictive dream 1-6-19 2019 small24

 

and on its own.

image 55 fictive dream 1-6-19 201926

 

