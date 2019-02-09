Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “Family Gathering”, by Paul Beckman. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
After reading the story, what I see the tension in your art.
I like the way you’ve represented the host family, in the middle, surrounded. Yes, give up that picnic! (K)
Wonderful illustration!
Before I read the story, I looked at your artwork and thought of separate but connected spaces and people – the central blobs – trapped somehow. Having read the story, I can see that my interpretation of the artwork chimes with its theme of forced togetherness creating pressure. Your colourful artwork, however, also suggests the shawl which I thought was a successful motif in the story.