Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “Man Parts”, by Nod Ghosh. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
This is a rich illustration and yet it suits the sense of decay in this story. I like the fact that the ‘dark shapes’ are present but don’t dominate. Incidentally, it’s very nice to see the artwork without the banner.
Great story. Illustration point taken. It makes you think. Not easy illustrating .
There is a real sense of foreboding in the story and it gets darker and more oppressive as each layer is revealed. Your artwork, therefore, perfectly chimes with that sense of layers of revelation – the strips of colour – and the presence of the dark shapes suggesting the awful things gradually being revealed.