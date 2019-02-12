Flash Fiction and Paint and Color and Ink and Paper – 2/12/19

Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.

Today’s story is “This Isn’t How We Live”, by Sudha Balagopal. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.

Here is the image, with the banner:

image 36 fictive dream 12-24-18 2019 small13

 

and on its own.

image 36 fictive dream 12-24-18 201917

 

Flash Fiction and Paint and Color and Ink and Paper – 2/12/19

  3. Laura (PA Pict)

    This one was an arrestingly powerful story and extremely poignant so it is interesting that your vibrant, colourful, joyful painting works so very successfully with it. Your artwork is the vision of the home and garden that the mother maintains in her own mind and the idea of home is so powerful to her that she has a compulsion to return there no matter what.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you, I felt the vision of home was what this story was about, and how it defined all the people in the story. I wanted to make it a warm bright place. And I have a strong feeling for my own home, so I think that came through, too.

  7. Laura Black

    While this is a sad story there is something wonderful in the old lady’s determination to get back to her home. She still has spirit and I love the way in which this comes through in your vibrant illustration. Another example of text and artwork complementing each other beautifully. Thank you, Claudia.

  8. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I found it a challenge and a real pleasure – each story requiring something different. I read a lot and enjoy short stories, so this project was just perfect for me.

  10. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. To me having a home has always been the most important thing to me in life, with all that home means. I wanted to show that this lady still had that memory and that it was strong enough to overcome the depredations of her illness to shine through.

