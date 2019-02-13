Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “No Vacancies”, by Anne Goodwin. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
I’ve just read this story and gasped at the artwork – and loved the story!
Amazing what can be achieved with black! Thank you, Claudia.
These look so impressive all together on the website, don’t they?
Your art and the story fit perfectly!
Thank you. I really enjoyed doing this one. I had a clear picture in my head from the beginning and the story was intriguing and atmospheric. I did not know where it was going.
Thank you. I tend to want a lot of color contrast in my artwork and only in recent years have learned the value of no or low contrast in using color. This story’s requirements were a perfect example of when less is more.
Thank you, yes, I think so, I get a little shock (A good shock) seeing them as they are mounting up. And I marvel at how the editor Laura Black was able to arrange the stories, the art, and the overall flow so well.
I think my favorite part was putting that little light bulb in there, and I can’t say why!
Thanks, Claudia, your image really suits my story, and complementary but distinct from all the previous pictures. I agree the light bulb makes it. (Might be a thing with my writing as there’s single light bulb on the cover of one of my novels too.)
Your art is perfect for the essay.
Thank you, I’m glad you liked it. As you will see in a later post, I did two pictures for your story, but this one was lopsidedly my favorite and I am glad that Laura chose it. Your story had so much atmosphere and a certain kind of emotion and that’s what I wanted to bring across in the illustration.
Thank you, I liked that way it turned out, and I am also glad I knew when enough was enough and to stop – I tend to want to make things more busy, but…this story needed this kind of art.
Love the artwork. It is the perfect illustration for the story. It is stark and dark and has a sense of gloom and foreboding. The single dangling lightbulb is also very powerful as an image.
Thank you. I usually like a lot of contrast and lines and so on in everything I do, but this story needed the opposite, and I am glad I could recognize when to stop and let it be. I do like that light bulb, too. And the contrast of empty and mysterious and then light and…maybe the mystery was a better stage to be in…
Love, love, love the art! Maybe someday one of my little microfiction stories might inspire you 🙂