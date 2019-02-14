Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “Cargo”, by Stephen Connolly. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
Beautiful depiction of the story.
This is a beautiful illustration for a beautiful story. Reminds me of childhood. Thank you, Claudia.
I saw balloons here right away. What a wonderful ending. May they paint the world with hope! (K)
This one makes me feel happy 🙂
I really wasn’t certain that story was going to have an uplifting ending but I should have trusted in the brightness of your painting to know it wasn’t going to be gloomy. Your depiction of the balloons is perfect and I like the way you’ve implied drawings and notes while leaving them abstract.