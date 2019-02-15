Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “Little People”, by DS Levy. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
Oo just love the colour combinations for this one. It is fresh and lively without being brash.
Thank you. I am so fond of pink and red together and always have been, but you are right, there is a fine balance to maintain. The green and the darker area helps, plus the white, keeps it from getting too overheated, I think.
Perfect little plastic army man green there, hidden in the dark shadow, waiting to be discovered. The jolly, mischievous couple in the story remind me so much of my Great-Gran with their antics.