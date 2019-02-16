Flash Fiction and Paint and Color and Ink and Paper – 2/16/19

Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.

Today’s story is “Recruitment (with Bosco)”, by Louis Gallo. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.

Here is the image, with the banner:

image 39 fictive dream 12-29-18 2019 small15

 

and on its own.

image 39 fictive dream 12-29-18 201919

 

  3. Laura (PA Pict)

    The story is charming and I think the bold curves of that black line extend that vibe. The blue and green blocks make me think of a map grid so I read that black, flowing line as a map of the route Bosco took around the campus.

