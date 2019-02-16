Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “Recruitment (with Bosco)”, by Louis Gallo. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
Advertisements
I imagine this black swirl as the dog running around the legs of the people.
I was thinking about the same thing, the dog running circles around everyone and everything!
The story is charming and I think the bold curves of that black line extend that vibe. The blue and green blocks make me think of a map grid so I read that black, flowing line as a map of the route Bosco took around the campus.
Congratulations, Claudia! I can see why this chose to publish this artwork–love it.