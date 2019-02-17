Flash Fiction February 2019 – twenty-eight days of short short stories, an event taking place at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. My part in the event? I did a small abstract painting as the illustration for each story. I’ll be showing one of them to you each day in February to accompany the story on Fictive Dream.
Today’s story is “The Woman with a Thousand Faces”, by Sandra Arnold. Check out the illustration, then go to Fictive Dream and read the story.
Here is the image, with the banner:
and on its own.
As always, I study your artwork before reading the story and I immediately thought of three mountain peaks, a choppy, tumultuous landscape below and sunshine beyond the horizon. I thought there might be something in the story about the landscape as a literal space and as a mental, emotional space. And I see I was not wrong! That just shows how perfectly your illustrations match the story. What I could not pick up until reading the story was that the three peaks also echoed the repeated phrase of a trio of broken things. I liked the story a lot. It had a real mythological quality to it and the meaning really resonated with me too.
Thank you. This was one of my favorite stories to read and immediately I saw the landscape as the character of the woman, and in reverse. I knew the three was important for just what you said, the repetition. I came away feeling a sense of peace and acceptance from this story and I wanted to pass it along in the illustration.